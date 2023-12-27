Nifty 50 hits all-time high, Sensex up about 500 pts; 5 reasons why market is rising - explained
Sensex and Nifty have remained consistently positive, with gains of over 7 per cent in December and 17.3 per cent and 18.4 per cent respectively this year, attributed to healthy macro numbers, cooling US inflation, falling bond yields and dollar, and buying by FPIs.
The domestic market is experiencing a surge of optimism as the Sensex and the Nifty, key equity benchmarks, have remained consistently in positive territory over the past four trading sessions. Both the indices have gained over 7 per cent in December so far, following a substantial 5 per cent gain in the preceding month.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started