Nifty 50 nears record high on hopes of India–US trade deal and US Fed rate cut
The trade deal hopes gathered steam on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said during the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea, “I’m doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. We have a great relationship.”
After remaining range-bound for nearly four months, the Nifty 50 index is inching towards its September 2024 high, buoyed by optimism over a potential India–US trade deal, improved corporate earnings for the July–September 2025 quarter, and on the back of a policy rate cut by the US Federal Reserve late on Wednesday.