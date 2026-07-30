Nifty 50, Sensex prediction today: Check how Indian stock market is expected to trade on 30 July

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat on Thursday, 30 July, amid weak global market cues.

The Gift Nifty trends also indicate a muted start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,246, a discount of 65.5 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market rebounded, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing above 24,000.

The Sensex jumped 888.68 points, or 1.16%, to close at 77,654.60, while the Nifty 50 settled 264.85 points, or 1.10%, lower at 24,250.20.

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Here’s what to expect from Sensex, Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty today:

Sensex Prediction The Sensex ended the session on 29 July 2026, at 77,654.60, gaining 888.68 points, or 1.16%, as broad-based buying lifted investor sentiment. The benchmark index remained firmly in positive territory throughout the day, touching an intraday high of 77,765.49, reflecting sustained buying interest across key sectors and improving market momentum.

According to Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking, the overall technical structure of the Sensex remains positive. He said the 77,000 level is expected to provide immediate support and act as a crucial cushion against any short-term pullback. On the upside, 78,500 is the key resistance level, and a sustained move above this mark could strengthen bullish momentum and pave the way for further gains.

Gupta added that the broader market outlook remains constructive, supported by positive technical indicators and sector strength. He believes a buy-on-dips strategy remains favourable as long as the Sensex holds above the 77,000 support level.

Nifty 50 Prediction Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the Nifty 50 has decisively broken above the crucial resistance zone of 24,000–24,200, signalling renewed bullish momentum. He expects the index to advance towards the 24,500–24,600 levels in the short term, while identifying 24,100 as the immediate support level to watch.

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said the Nifty 50 continues to trade within its broader consolidation range despite the recent rally, with multiple overhead resistance levels capping gains. He advised investors against chasing the current upmove and instead recommended waiting for a pullback towards the 24,050–23,960 support zone before initiating fresh long positions.

According to Rathi, the 24,350–24,400 range remains the immediate resistance, followed by a stronger hurdle at 24,530–24,580. On the downside, the 24,050–23,960 zone is expected to provide strong support and offer a favourable risk-reward opportunity for fresh long positions.

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Bank Nifty Prediction The Bank Nifty also opened on a positive note, with a gap-up. After early volatility, the banking index recovered steadily throughout the session and maintained its upward momentum, ending 0.79% higher at 57,206.

Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Bank Nifty continues to maintain a positive bias, with the 57,600–57,700 zone acting as the immediate resistance. He noted that a sustained move above this range could extend the ongoing pullback towards 58,100, followed by 58,500 in the short term. On the downside, 56,800–56,700 is expected to serve as the immediate support zone, and holding above this range would be crucial for maintaining the index's bullish momentum.