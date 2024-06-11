Nifty 50, Sensex today: What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on June 11
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,279.50 level, a premium of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close (23,230.00).
The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to see a positive start on Tuesday amid mixed global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started