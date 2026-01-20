‘Nifty 50 set to stay unchanged but newbies to drive churn across broader indices’
Mayur Bhalerao 4 min read 20 Jan 2026, 05:51 am IST
Summary
None of the current stocks meet the stringent market-capitalization and liquidity thresholds required to displace existing constituents in Nifty 50, according to Nuvama. But big reshuffles are likely in mid- and small-cap indices.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s equity benchmarks may be on the verge of a structural transition, even if the headline index remains frozen.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story