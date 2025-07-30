India’s Nifty 50: A royalty in valuations but commoner in returns
Dipti Sharma , Srushti Vaidya 5 min read 30 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
India’s Nifty 50, among Asia’s priciest markets, has gained just 1% in the last three months, underperforming its Asian peers and even the developed countries' indices. High valuations, weak earnings, and global uncertainties are keeping foreign investors cautious despite steady domestic inflows.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s Nifty 50 might be wearing the crown when it comes to premium valuations in Asia, but its recent performance has been anything but royal. Despite its lofty valuation, the benchmark index of the National Stock Exchange has risen just about 1% over the last three months.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story