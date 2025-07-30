India’s Nifty 50: A royalty in valuations but commoner in returns

Having posted just a 1.2% gain in the past three months, Nifty is barely ahead of Malaysia’s FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI, which rose 1%. In fact, Nifty has found itself at the bottom of the Asia pack, while peers like Japan’s Nikkei, Taiwan’s Taiex, and others mentioned above have surged between 8% and 26%, according to Bloomberg data. Even developed markets like the US’ S&P 500 rose 15% in the past three months, while Germany’s DAX is up 7%, the data showed.