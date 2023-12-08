Nifty Auto vs Nifty Realty: Which sector is a better investment bet for long term?
Both Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty indices are in focus after the RBI MPC kept its repo rate unchanged for the fifth time today, in the last policy meeting of 2023.
Markets have been hitting multiple all-time highs since the start of December, driven by continuous foreign fund inflows, improving macroeconomic data and positive global trends. Not just the benchmarks, most sectoral indices also touched their new peaks in this rally.
