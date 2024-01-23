Nifty Bank slumps to a 7-week low, IDFC First Bank top laggard
Nifty Bank Index reached a 7-week low at 45,015 points with a 2.26% drop. 11 out of 12 constituents finished in negative territory, with ICICI Bank being the exception with a 2% gain.
Indian markets experienced another gloomy day as shares of major heavyweights took a hit, leading benchmark indices to close the session with a significant drop of over 1.5%. The Nifty 50 tumbled 1.54% in today's trade, settling at 21,238 points, while the S&P Sensex finished the session with a drop of 1.47% at 70,370 points.
