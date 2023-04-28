Nifty crosses psychological 18 mark after 44 days2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM IST
FPIs net purchased shares worth a provisional ₹3,304 crore, while DIIs bought a paltry ₹264 crore worth of shares driving up the benchmarks .
Mumbai: Powered by FPI buying, the Nifty broke the psychological 18000 mark for the first time in 44 days . The benchmark closed up 0.84% or almost 150 points to 18065, while the Sensex rose 0.76% or 463 points to close at 61112.44 .
