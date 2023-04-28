Mumbai: Powered by FPI buying, the Nifty broke the psychological 18000 mark for the first time in 44 days . The benchmark closed up 0.84% or almost 150 points to 18065, while the Sensex rose 0.76% or 463 points to close at 61112.44 .

FPIs net purchased shares worth a provisional ₹3,304 crore, while DIIs bought a paltry ₹264 crore worth of shares driving up the benchmarks .

Reliance , SBI, ITC and Wipro contributed to the gains rising between 2 and 3% .

After selling shares worth ₹1.4 lakh crore in FY22 and ₹37,632 crore in FY23 , FIIs have purchased shares worth ₹11631 crore so far this month, NSDL data, which excludes Friday’s provisional figure , shows . While they were net sellers in the previous fiscal year , they purchased shares worth ₹7936 crore in March.

The Nifty fell almost 11% from a record high of 18887.6 on December 1 to 16828 on March 20 . From the low, it has recovered 7.3% to Friday’s 18065.

Apart from contributions from the heavyweights , Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports gained, with the former rising 3.72% to ₹1922 and the latter by 3.2% to ₹681 . Though being the top Nifty gainers their weights aren’t as significant as some other index constituents to move it materially .

Adani Enterprises witnessed physical buying with 16.23 lakh shares changing hands.

Rajesh Palviya technical head of research at Axis Securities expects Nifty to test 18200-18300 in the near term on the positive momentum domestically and globally , too.

“Results of banks , autos and FMCG companies have been in line with higher interests rates not crimping the banks’ net interest margins , which is a good sign ," Palviya said . “This is aiding margins."

Rohit Srivastava, founder, IndiaCharts, is bullish markets and added that the current leg of the rally was driven by FPIs buying in cash and diluting their large index futures short positions significantly. and covering their index futures short positions substantially. These shorts pertain to Nifty and Bank Nifty futures .

The rollover of derivatives to the April series on Thursday also was lesser than the average rolls indicating that the market was light.

