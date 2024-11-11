Nifty earnings growth estimate for FY26 looks tough: Kotak MF's Nilesh Shah
Summary
- The good news is that the uptick in earnings will be delayed in India by a quarter or more but will not be deferred forever, Shah said.
Higher government spending, and wedding and festival season uptick in sales could enable Nifty to notch the Street estimated earnings of ₹1,059 per share in the current fiscal. The real worry is the FY26 Nifty 50 EPS estimate of ~ ₹1,200-1,250, an 18% growth over that in FY24, which looks tough, given an estimated 5% earnings growth in the current fiscal, believes Nilesh Shah, managing director (MD) of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. (AMC). He still feels, though, unlike in China, in India the earnings growth has compounded at a much higher clip in the past decade and that foreign investors will have room for both the economic giants in their portfolios. On Trump as president, he feels India should convince the US about replicating benefits of sourcing quality generic medicines from India at affordable cost across other industries, by partnering with us.