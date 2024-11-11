Nifty earnings growth estimate for FY26 looks tough: Kotak MF's Nilesh Shah

If China, fearing US future actions, announced more stimulus do you think the diversion from India could continue?

If China's stimulus results in investor interest in emerging markets passive funds, then for every 27 cents going to China, 20 cents will come to India. If China's stimulus results in investor interest in active funds, the flows will go to China. I am confident that investors recognise that after a 30% rally from the bottom, the Chinese CSI 300 is still trading at the 2007 level, and the earnings growth of the CSI 300 is 10% in renminbi terms in the last 10 years. Nifty 50, on the other hand, after an 8% fall from the top, is trading at the 2024 level and has compounded earnings by 166% in rupee terms in the last decade. CSI 300 is now trading at a premium to its previous decade's average valuation, while the Nifty 50 is trading below its last decade's average valuation. Investors will indeed have space for China and India in their portfolios.