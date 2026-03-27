The co-founders behind one of India’s most successful exchange-traded funds are returning to the mutual fund industry after almost 15 years.
ETF pioneers return with bets on untapped passive products
SummaryFormer Benchmark AMC co-founders Rajan Mehta and Sanjiv Shah are returning to the mutual fund industry after over 14 years. The target is on new, differentiated products. Will the strategy pay off?
The co-founders behind one of India’s most successful exchange-traded funds are returning to the mutual fund industry after almost 15 years.
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