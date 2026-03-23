Don ko samajana mushkil hi nahi namumkin bhi hai (Understanding Don is not just difficult, but impossible), quipped market veteran Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC, as conflicting statements on the Iran war emanated from US President Donald Trump over the weekend.
Investors bet on large market swings to profit this week
SummaryFrequent US flip-flops on objectives and the duration of the Iran war have prompted tactical investors to adopt an options strategy that allows them to profit from sharp spikes on either side.
Don ko samajana mushkil hi nahi namumkin bhi hai (Understanding Don is not just difficult, but impossible), quipped market veteran Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC, as conflicting statements on the Iran war emanated from US President Donald Trump over the weekend.
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