Markets
Tariffs paused: Street preps for a party, but it's time to stay sober
Summary
- A massive rally, in line with global market peers, is expected to result in Nifty gaining 600-700 points opening on Friday , signals Gift Nifty. Bears to be mauled, but analysts advise profit booking by those overweight equities as uncertainty still lingers.
Mumbai: A sparkling stock market opening expected on Friday is no reason to disregard caution, and investors loaded up on equities should seize the opportunity to book some profits, market veterans said.
