Tariffs paused: Street preps for a party, but it's time to stay sober

Gift Nifty is closed for only three holidays this year -- Independence Day (15 August), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (2 October) and Laxmi Pujan (21 October). Investors from across the globe trade the Gift Nifty after the NSE closes at 3:30 pm on weekdays. It trades over two sessions, from 6:30 in the morning to 3:40 afternoon, and from 4:35 pm to 2:45 am, from Monday to Friday.