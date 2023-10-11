Nifty Realty is the best-performing index in 2023: A look at constituents that contributed the most
Multiple factors including RBI's decision to keep repo rates unchanged, festive cheer, recovery in demand, and encouraging second-quarter business updates from companies drove the index to its new peak.
The Realty index continued its gaining spell to hit a record high of 617.40 in intra-day deals today, October 11, 2023. Multiple factors including RBI's decision to keep repo rates unchanged, festive cheer, recovery in demand, and encouraging second-quarter business updates from companies drove the index to its new peak.
