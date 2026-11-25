Mumbai: Indian stocks moved closer to record highs on Wednesday, with a sharp rebound more than erasing Monday's losses. However, analysts expect the rally to face bouts of profit-taking, consolidation and volatility before the benchmarks scale fresh peaks.

The Nifty 50 surged nearly 1.9%, or 469 points, to close at 25,819.25, while the Sensex gained 1.8%, or 1,502 points, to settle at 83,938.28. The markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday. A stronger rupee, which emerged as Asia's best-performing currency against the dollar, and a decline in Brent crude prices to below $90 a barrel also supported sentiment, although crude prices recovered later.

The Nifty 50, however, encountered selling pressure near the psychologically important 26,000 mark. It touched an intraday high of 25,951.65, just 48 points short of the level, before surrendering some of its gains. Market participation remained strong, with equity turnover on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at ₹1.37 trillion, well above the November average of ₹1.23 trillion.

Indian equities have emerged as Asia's best-performing market this month, with the Nifty 50 gaining 12% as foreign investors poured nearly $15 billion into domestic stocks.



However, the sharp recovery does not necessarily signal an uninterrupted run towards a new record. After the recent surge, markets could see profit-taking and consolidation as investors reassess valuations and the sustainability of foreign inflows. This could make the final leg of the rally more volatile, even as the benchmark remains within reach of its previous peak of 26,373.2 scaled in January.

“While the Nifty 50 is attempting to move towards its all-time high, the journey is likely to involve considerable consolidation and volatility,'' said Dinesh Nagpal, a prop trader and technical expert. “Rarely does an index reach an all-time high in one go; therefore, some consolidation and volatility along the way are inevitable.''



The rally was largely led by large-cap stocks and coincided with net buying of ₹3484.9 crore by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on Wednesday. The broader market, meanwhile, remained relatively subdued. The Nifty Smallcap 250 index fell 0.26%, while the Nifty Midcap 250 index gained 0.29%.

Also Read | Nifty slide brings 18 month old support back to the fore





Technical outlook

On the technical front, the Nifty 50 formed an inside candle with an upper wick on the daily chart, following a bearish candle in the previous session. "This price action highlights indecision at higher levels, suggesting a phase of consolidation accompanied by elevated volatility," said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.

Even as markets have risen sharply over the past four weeks, supported by record foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows, some market veterans have flagged risks to the rally. FPIs have net bought shares worth ₹1.43 trillion in November, after selling ₹2.9 trillion in the first 10 months of the year.

"FPIs are increasing allocation to India as a hedge against risk to the global tech trade," said A. Balasubramaniam, managing director and chief executive of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

While foreign investments and short-covering have driven the rally, these inflows are likely to moderate going forward, potentially triggering a phase of consolidation, he added.

Risks to the rally Shrikant Chouhan, head of research at Kotak Neo, expects the market to potentially test its 5 January record high of 26,373.2 by December. However, he flagged rupee depreciation and rising US bond yields as key risks. Any move by the US to impose tariffs on India or a surge in oil prices may weigh on markets.

Markets are currently pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. However, higher retail inflation readings could fuel expectations of a 50-basis-point hike, strengthening the dollar and pushing up bond yields. This could trigger capital outflows from emerging markets such as India, Chouhan said.

There are, however, signs of a recovery in corporate earnings after a 10-quarter lull, according to research by Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

"The first half of FY27 has been particularly strong but the base effect due to GST will certainly come into play, and the second half of the year may not deliver growth at the same levels," said Rohan Korde, fund manager - equity at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

A decline in crude oil prices and the implementation of the third pay commission could provide some support to earnings, Korde said.