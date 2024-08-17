Global tailwinds drive up Indian investor wealth by ₹7.3 trillion

Mumbai: The Nifty and Sensex reclaimed psychologically important levels of 24,500 and 80,000 on Friday on the back of their highest rise in three weeks and six weeks, respectively, buttressed by a recovery in global markets from the lows of early August.
Mumbai: The Nifty and Sensex reclaimed psychologically important levels of 24,500 and 80,000 on Friday on the back of their highest rise in three weeks and six weeks, respectively, buttressed by a recovery in global markets from the lows of early August.
Taking overnight cues from the Nasdaq, which was up 2.34%, and the Dow Jones (up 1.39%), Nifty rallied 1.65% to 24,541.15 while Sensex surged 1.68% to 80,436.84.
Taking overnight cues from the Nasdaq, which was up 2.34%, and the Dow Jones (up 1.39%), Nifty rallied 1.65% to 24,541.15 while Sensex surged 1.68% to 80,436.84.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth a provisional ₹2,606.18 crore, while their foreign counterparts or FIIs net purchased shares worth ₹766.52 crore . Overall, investor wealth increased by ₹7.3 trillion, per exchange data, on fresh buying and short covering (closing out bearish derivatives bets).
Veteran money managers said the bullish sentiment is likely to continue despite quarterly earnings being in line.
Friday's global market rally was fuelled by consumer spending in the US increasing by 1% on-month in July, widely exceeding the 0.3% forecast by economists surveyed by Dow Jones.
The robust consumer data came close on the heels of retail inflation rising by the least in three years last month, which put to rest fears of a US recession that had surfaced earlier on disappointing unemployment data.
The Dow Jones had slumped 2.7% over two sessions through 2 August as unemployment rose to 4.3% last month against market estimates of 4.1%.
However, recently released inflation (2.9% in July) and consumer data have resulted in those fears being cast aside by global money managers, who expect the US Fed to cut rates at its 17-18 September policy meeting, something they were not sure of earlier.
This global bullishness has rubbed off on Indian stocks with private banks and tech fuelling the rally. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) and Reliance Industries together contributed more than two-fifths of the Nifty's 397-point gain on Friday.
“IT has risen today because of the positive global cues," said Swarup Mohanty, CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), adding that we will have to wait for longer as the global data points still appear fragile.
“But surely, any rise in global markets will provide tailwinds to Indian markets, which earlier had shrugged aside the global recessionary fears, being a primarily consumption driven economy," said Mohanty.
Mohanty finds value in large-cap private banks , healthcare and consumption themes. He also said earnings would be the ultimate drivers of the Indian markets.
Earnings growth slows; Valuation concerns rise
So far, the first quarter earnings have come in line, he believes. Mint data shows that aggregate earnings growth of 3,224 companies slowed to 7.3% year on year at ₹3.5 trillion in Q1 of FY25. Against this, the aggregate growth of the sample had risen 38.6% in the year-ago quarter.
“This was to be expected as the growth has come on a high base," added Mohanty.
Shankar Sharma, founder of wealth management firm GQuant Investech, said that with the current earnings growth in the backdrop, “one should avoid speculative and momentum-based stocks and instead focus on reasonably valued stocks in the smallcap space". His picks include apparel and select engineering plays.
“The global cues are adding more steam to the Indian market rally and the good run is likely to continue," Sharma added .
Valuations of large caps are currently more attractive than broader market price-to-earnings ratios. For example, Nifty one-year forward PE of 21.82 trails its historic average of 24.68. But the Nifty Midcap 150 forward PE, at 37.1x, trades at a premium to its historic PE of 35.71.
However, the relatively high valuations of Indian markets amid reasonable earnings growth doesn't find favour among some investment managers.
“We do not find much value in the Indian market, with parts of the market trading at (1) fair valuations (financials), (2) full valuations (consumer, healthcare, IT services, pharmaceuticals) and (3) frothy valuations (investment, most PSUs)," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a recent note.
“The valuations of the large-cap indices are very misleading, as they hide large pockets of overvaluation, with massive misalignment between price and value," the note added.