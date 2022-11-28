Nifty, Sensex hit another record high despite shaky global cues2 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 04:44 PM IST
- Asian stocks remained under pressure as protests in China over renewed COVID-19 clampdowns hurt investor sentiment
Indian stock market today hit fresh highs with both Sensex and Nifty hitting record levels despite shaky global cues as protests in China against zero-Covid policy hit equity markets around the world. At Close, the Sensex was up 211.16 points, or 0.34%, at 62,504.80 and the Nifty was up 50 points, or 0.27%, at 18,562.80.