Nifty, Sensex see gains of up to 20% in 2023, ending with gains for 8th straight year.
Stock Market Today- Nifty, Sensex see gains of up to 20% in 2023, ending with gains for 8th straight year. Nifty Midcap 100 index gained more than 50% and REC, PFC, IRFC saw gain more than 200%, were amongst key mid cap gainers. Tata Motors saw its stock price double amongst largest Nifty 50 gainers
The Sensex and Nifty after a consecutive five-day rally though snapped their winning spree on Friday, ending 0.23% and 0.22% lower on the last day of the year, however they have ended 2023 on a stellar note.
