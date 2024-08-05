Dark clouds over the Street as sentiments sour

Surge in unemployment

Unemployment in the US surged to a near three-year high of 4.3% in July from 4.1% in the preceding month, raising concerns that the US Fed will have to ease rates at a faster clip to avoid a hard landing. The Bank of Japan, on the other hand, raised its short-term policy rate to 0.25%, the highest in 17 years, in a bid to reduce mounting public debt. Also, escalating tensions in the Middle East could cast a shadow.