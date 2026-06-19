Pulse of the Street: Nifty ends higher despite Friday sell-off; IT, monsoon risks weigh

Mayur BhaleraoNiti Kiran
3 min read19 Jun 2026, 07:34 PM IST
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The Sensex rose 1.69% for the week and the Nifty gained 1.65%, despite both benchmarks slipping nearly 1% on Friday after a four-session rally. (Reuters)
Summary
Indian equities closed the week higher on gains in financials, realty and capital goods, helped by foreign inflows and softer crude prices, though a Friday selloff in IT stocks and a worsening monsoon outlook capped the upside.

Indian equities ended the week higher, powered by gains in financials, realty and capital goods, while softer crude oil prices, renewed foreign inflows and a recovery in the rupee improved risk appetite. Sentiment was also supported by global relief after the US-Iran agreement.

The Sensex rose 1.69% for the week and the Nifty gained 1.65%, despite both benchmarks slipping nearly 1% on Friday after a four-session rally. The Sensex ended at 76,802.88, while the Nifty closed at 24,013.10. Profit-booking and a sharp fall in information technology (IT) stocks capped gains, but strength in domestic-facing sectors helped the market close the week in positive territory.

Also Read | US-Iran peace deal could revive India’s IPO market in H2 2026

Domestic sectors lead

Domestic-focused sectors were the main support for the market this week. The BSE Capital Goods and Realty indices gained more than 5% each, aided by improving risk appetite, lower crude prices and hopes of stronger investment activity.

Financial stocks also remained in focus after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), reviving expectations around the exchange's long-awaited listing and improving sentiment towards capital-market-linked companies.

Also Read | NSE IPO: Cooling volumes fail to slow down behemoth’s tech spend

Yudhajit Baul, founder of Yudhajit Financial Services said, “We expect Indian equities to gradually catch up with the global markets as there has been a positive momentum in earnings growth. The pick up in momentum in equities will likely be more selective than broad based. Banking and financial services, energy and infrastructure and consumer discretionary may lead in this phase.”

IT spoils the party

However, gains were capped by weakness in technology stocks, which led Friday's sell-off. The BSE IT index fell 1.3% during the week, with most of the decline coming on Friday, when the index dropped around 4%. Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra declined between 2% and 6%.

Shashwat Singh, fundamental analyst at Bajaj Broking, said the correction in Nifty IT heavyweights reflects “deep-seated structural anxiety” around AI and a cyclical slowdown in enterprise spending. Accenture’s softer guidance acted as the trigger for this week’s sell-off and led to a valuation de-rating across domestic IT majors.

“The market will be focused on how individual management navigates these headwinds, specifically looking for concrete evidence of AI monetization, pipeline conversion rates, and localized demand recovery,” he added.

Global tailwinds

Global developments also supported sentiment for most of the week. The US-Iran agreement and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz eased concerns over energy supplies, pushing Brent crude towards $79 a barrel. Lower crude prices are positive for India's inflation and current account outlook.

Also Read | Retail-heavy stocks lead market rebound amid war-driven volatility

Indian equities outperformed Hong Kong and Thailand during the week, but lagged the region's best-performing markets. South Korea's KRX 100 surged 13%, while Taiwan's Taiex gained 5%, compared with the Nifty's 1.65% rise.

Meanwhile, foreign investors returned as buyers, purchasing equities worth more than 3,760 crore during the week, while domestic institutional investors remained supportive with net purchases of 8,267 crore.

"India's underperformance versus South Korea and Taiwan is structural, driven by AI and semiconductor tailwinds there and valuation concerns here. Relative performance will depend on either a shift in global risk appetite or a domestic earnings inflection over the next four to six weeks," said Rajesh Singla, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Alpha AMC.

Monsoon in focus

Despite the market's weekly gains, weak progress of the southwest monsoon has emerged as a key risk. India is facing a rainfall deficit of around 40% with central India the worst hit, raising concerns over sowing in rain-fed states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. A prolonged dry spell could hurt rural demand, push up food inflation and weigh on consumption-linking sectors.

Singla said below-normal rainfall may pressure rural-facing businesses, though markets are likely to respond through sector rotation rather than a broad correction.

IPO pipeline revives

Improving market sentiment has also revived hopes for the primary market. Long awaited, NSE and Reliance Jio have filed their DRHP this week boosting expectations for large listings. However, experts feel investor appetite will ultimately depend on earnings visibility and sustained capital flows over the next six months.

About the Authors

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market research. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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