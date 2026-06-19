Pulse of the Street: Nifty ends higher despite Friday sell-off; IT, monsoon risks weigh

Indian equities ended the week higher, powered by gains in financials, realty and capital goods, while softer crude oil prices, renewed foreign inflows and a recovery in the rupee improved risk appetite. Sentiment was also supported by global relief after the US-Iran agreement.
The Sensex rose 1.69% for the week and the Nifty gained 1.65%, despite both benchmarks slipping nearly 1% on Friday after a four-session rally. The Sensex ended at 76,802.88, while the Nifty closed at 24,013.10. Profit-booking and a sharp fall in information technology (IT) stocks capped gains, but strength in domestic-facing sectors helped the market close the week in positive territory.
Domestic sectors lead
Domestic-focused sectors were the main support for the market this week. The BSE Capital Goods and Realty indices gained more than 5% each, aided by improving risk appetite, lower crude prices and hopes of stronger investment activity.