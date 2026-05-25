Whiff of West Asia peace sends market soaring

Stocks surged on Monday as optimism about an impending US-Iran deal cooled crude prices and lifted markets worldwide. A 35 paise gain in the rupee and intense buying in financial stocks also bolstered sentiment, traders said.

Brent crude oil fell 5% to $94.5 per barrel after US President Donald Trump indicated significant progress toward a peace deal that would reopen Iran's Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery of global energy movement. While Trump later said the US will not rush into any deal, investors believe a resolution to the conflict is at hand.

The Nifty and Sensex rose 1.32% and 1.42% respectively on Monday, closing at 24,031.70 and 76,488.96, their highest close since 15 April. The Nifty crossed the 20-day simple moving average and closed above it, which supports further uptrend from the current levels.

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The gains were broad-based, with the Nifty midcap index closing 0.94% and the Nifty smallcap index closing 1.2% higher. All sectoral indices except the Nifty FMCG index closed in green. The BSE's market capitalization increased by ₹5.8 trillion to ₹468 trillion.

Global indices rose as well—Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed 2.9% higher, China’s CSI 300 1.6%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index 0.9%.

Investors are looking through near-term volatility to assess margin resilience, pricing power, cost absorption and the durability of growth, said Saurabh Patwa, head of equity and portfolio manager at Quest Investment Managers. With most of the March quarter earnings out, markets are becoming increasingly stock-specific, Patwa said, rewarding companies with medium-term earnings visibility despite supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net bought shares worth ₹704 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹3,717 crore, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Large-cap earnings growth slowed in the March quarter weighed down by base effects, input costs and global demand softness, PL Asset Management said in a report. While mid- and small-caps, by contrast are accelerating strongly, driven by genuine margin expansion and operating leverage rather than just revenue tailwinds, the report added.

"With small-cap profit growth expected to stay elevated at around 25% in FY27, the earnings cycle supports a sustained structural case for broader market outperformance," the report added.

Overall, Nifty earnings growth is still projected at a healthy 14.3% for FY27 and 15.8% for FY28, with relatively few companies seeing meaningful earnings downgrades, said Seshadri Sen, head of research at Emkay Global.

Nearly 44% of the 500-stock universe is still expected to deliver over 25% earnings growth in FY27, Seshadri added.

Along with expensive crude, weakness in the Indian rupee remains a concern, which may keep foreign investors cautious toward Indian equities, said said Sachin Gupta, VP—Technical Research at Choice Broking. In addition, uncertainties related to monsoon conditions, food inflation, and slower corporate earnings growth could keep markets volatile, Gupta added.

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