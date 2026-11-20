The Nifty 50 is closing in on its all-time high after clearing a key level, driven by a strong recovery from last month’s big fall on sustained foreign inflows amid a moderation in the global tech trade and falling oil.

Advertisement

The index climbed past 25,475 on Thursday and continued higher on Friday. This has effectively resulted in it retracing over 78.6% of the fall from the January high to the low in October. Such a retracement signals a strong reversal from the earlier bearish trend. The retracements are 38.2%, 50%, 61.8% and most importantly 78.6%.

The retracement refers to the climb from the low toward the previous high. The Nifty consolidated its gains on Friday, settling over a per cent higher at 25,800.6.

Also Read | AMC stocks draw attention despite weak Nifty 50 returns

After Friday's closing of 25,800.6, the Nifty traded just 2.2% away from its record high of 26,373.2 hit on 5 January.

From the record high, the Nifty fell almost 16% to a 52-week low of 22,179.9 on 8 October, but since then has retraced 16% from the low, putting it in close range of re-testing the high.

Advertisement

“The break of the 78.6% retracement level (from the low of 22,179.9) signals the firm reversal from the month-ago low,” said Rohit Srivastava, founder of analytics firm IndiaCharts. He expects the Nifty to challenge its January record after the trading cycle of the new monthly derivatives series begins on Tuesday. Each series ends on the last Tuesday of a month and rolls over to the next month.

Also Read | NSE takes equity options strategy to commodity F&O

Foreign investors have pumped in a record ₹1.06 trillion into Indian cash equities so far this month. That inflow partly offset the ₹3.63 trillion they had withdrawn in the calendar year through October. Interest has increased as oil prices have come down and investors have shifted focus away from global tech.

Advertisement

The rally is also being helped by the fact that these same investors are closing out their short derivatives positions. They’re buying back the contracts they previously sold, adding more legs to the rally.

“These two factors (moderation of the AI rally and fall in oil prices this month) spurred FPI (foreign portfolio investor) allocations back to India, which was nowhere on global investors’ radar for the past two years but was waiting to happen sooner or later,” according to Swarup Mohanty, vice chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund (India).

While Mohanty is bullish Indian markets and his funds remain fully invested, he said that oil remained the ‘centre stage’ for sustenance of the rally as ‘passback of prices’ would determine the inflation trajectory and cost of funds.

Advertisement

Passback of prices refers to fuel at the retail pump being cut to reflect the fall in crude prices.

The market’s jump is also being boosted as foreign investors cover their bearish bets.

This short covering resulted in cumulative index futures’—Nifty and Bank Nifty—open interest, or outstanding positions, declining to ₹34,212 crore on Thursday from ₹55,736 crore on 8 October, reflecting a closure of short positions, per depository data.

Additionally, on Thursday, FPIs cut their cumulative short Nifty and Bank Nifty call option positions expiring Tuesday by a whopping 96,555 contracts overnight to 99,941 contracts on Thursday. This closure involved buying back the contracts sold earlier at higher prices, “accentuating the upside momentum”, said quant analyst Kruti Shah of Equirus Securities.

Advertisement

About the Author Ram Sahgal Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times...Read More ✕ Ram Sahgal Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previous roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.