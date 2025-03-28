Markets
Chasing Nifty newbies like Zomato and Jio for quick gains? A risky bet indeed
Mayur Bhalerao , Niti Kiran 5 min read 28 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryDon't expect easy money from Nifty 50 newcomers like Zomato and Jio; while tempting, historical data shows quick gains are rarely guaranteed for retail investors.
Seeking quick gains from newcomers like Zomato and Jio Financial Services that entered the bluechip Nifty 50 index? While the initial buzz is tempting, and index inclusion adds prestige, remember: it's rarely a guaranteed golden ticket to riches.
