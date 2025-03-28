Chasing Nifty newbies like Zomato and Jio for quick gains? A risky bet indeed

What about latecomers?

While some investors strategically position themselves ahead of others hoping for quick gains, the strategy is not foolproof. The ones left behind often rush after the inclusion, expecting to capitalize on the new entrants. However, this approach also proves unreliable. Holding these stocks for three to six months after inclusions results in positive return only in 50% of cases, translating into a depressed median return of -0.2%. Extending the holding period to one year shows slightly better results, with nearly 54% of the stocks trading in green since their inclusion and posting overall median gains of nearly 4%. Siddharth Bhamre, head of research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates, warns against this approach. “By the time a stock joins the index, most of the rally has already played out. Smart investors anticipate these moves in advance."