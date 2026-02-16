Options data suggests more volatility this week
AI -related disruptions, parsing of trade deal for further clarity and odds of a US -Iran conflict could queer pitch for stocks, said analysts
As developments in artificial intelligence (AI) unsettle shares of traditional technology firms, investors await clarity on the final contours of the India-US trade deal and the risk of a US-Iran conflict rises, options sellers have initiated trades that point to continued market volatility this week, market experts said.