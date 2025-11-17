Nifty’s 26,000 hurdle hardens as retail, FPIs keep selling the rally
Summary
Nifty50 struggles to breach the 26,000-point level despite the NDA's victory in Bihar assembly polls. Retail investors and FPIs sold shares, while DIIs bought significantly. Call selling indicates resistance at this level.
Can the market decisively break the 26,000-point hurdle it has wrestled with since last month?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story