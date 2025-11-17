Nifty’s 26,000 hurdle hardens as retail, FPIs keep selling the rally

Major market constituents like direct retail — who buy stocks directly rather than through mutual funds— and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares on Friday despite the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory in Bihar. This signals a likely tug of war between them and mutual funds above the 26,000 level —the benchmark Nifty50 index hit a high of 26,104.2 on 23 October after a year, before selling pressure dragged it down to 25318.43 on 7 November. It bounced to Friday's closing of 25,910.05, buoyed by the poll results.