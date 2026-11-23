Mumbai: Indian equities plunged on Monday as investors booked profits after a four-week rally that had made the market one of Asia’s best performers. Analysts said the rally could lose further steam in the short term, with the Nifty 50 posting its steepest fall since July.



The Nifty 50 fell 1.75% to 25,349.65, its biggest decline since 8 July. The Sensex dropped 1.77% to 82,435.99, wiping ₹5.17 trillion off the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies. Most Asian markets also fell: Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 5.06% and South Korea's Kospi 3.78%, though Taiwan's Taiex rose 2.16%.



The fall pushed the Nifty 50 further from its all-time high of 26,373.2. The index had closed 2.2% below that level on Friday; the gap has now widened to 3.9%. It had ended Friday just 199 points short of the psychologically important 26,000 mark and now needs to gain 650 points to reach it.

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“Monday’s correction marks a partial reversal of the rally seen in Indian markets. If the US tech-heavy indices close higher and sustain their recovery over the next few sessions, Indian markets, which have rallied sharply, could give back some of their recent gains,” said Prabhakar Kudva, director and principal officer, Samvitti Capital, an alternative investment firm with more than ₹1,800 crore in assets.

On Monday, US stocks soared after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, ending a leadership crisis at the chipmaker that led last week's global market rout. As of 10.20 pm India time, the S&P 500 was up 5%, while Nasdaq composite was up 6.9%.

IIFL group founder Nirmal Jain said Indian equities could see declines after the sharp upmove this month, but the Nifty would remain sideways with an upside bias, as global investors have realized that they need to diversify by allocating to markets like India to reduce portfolio risk.

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Monday's sell-off interrupts a strong run. Before Monday, the Nifty 50 had rallied nearly 14%, powered by foreign inflows of over ₹1 trillion, a stronger rupee and a sell-off in the global artificial intelligence theme. That last driver is now the risk: analysts said a sustained recovery in US technology stocks could draw investors back to those markets, leaving Indian equities exposed to further losses.



Further declines

Technical indicators point to the possibility of further declines in the Nifty 50, although positive news flow could reverse the trend.

“Technically, this market action signals the formation of a short-term reversal pattern on the downside,” said Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. The pattern, however, will be confirmed only if the weakness persists in the next trading session, he added.



The market fell more than 640 points from the day’s high for the Nifty 50 and 2,250 points for the Sensex, forming a long bearish candle that indicates the possibility of further correction from current levels, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Neo.

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FIIs net bought shares worth ₹5,672 crore on Monday while DIIS net sold ₹2760 crore, provisional data from NSE showed.

Except for the Nifty IT, Nifty Consumer and Nifty Realty indices, all sectoral indices ended in the red. The Nifty Metal index saw the steepest decline, falling 3.6%, after Tata Steel plunged 8.4% following its announcement of plans to acquire Apollo Tubes. The Nifty Bank index fell 3.2%, adding to the pressure on the benchmark indices.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have turned net buyers of Indian equities since 28 October, following a sell-off in AI-heavy indices globally. They have bought shares worth a net ₹1.3 trillion in Indian equity markets since then, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

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The sustainability of the global AI investment cycle could also influence how investors allocate capital between US and Indian equities. AI infrastructure spending may not remain at elevated levels indefinitely, and growth rates are unlikely to stay exceptionally high for a prolonged period, said George Thomas, fund manager at Quantum Mutual Fund. A narrowing of the growth gap between AI-related businesses and traditional companies could support Indian markets, he added.

“However, US earnings growth remains fairly strong, particularly given the current interest-rate environment, and we have to respect that. The point is that if interest rates continue to rise and remain structurally higher than they have been over the past several years, there could be room for earnings growth to moderate in those markets. In that scenario, India could look relatively better,” Thomas said.

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About the Author Srushti Vaidya Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and th...Read More ✕ Srushti Vaidya Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.



Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.



Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.