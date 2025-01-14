Nippon India Capital Builder Fund IV - Series B performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Nippon India Capital Builder Fund IV - Series B evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Nippon India Capital Builder Fund IV - Series B Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Nippon India Capital Builder Fund IV - Series B Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Manish Gunwani,Dhrumil Shah,Kinjal Desai, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Nippon India Capital Builder Fund IV - Series B boasts an impressive AUM of ₹51.33 crore. Under the guidance of Manish Gunwani,Dhrumil Shah,Kinjal Desai, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to provide capital appreciation to the investors, which will be in line with their long term savings goal, by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity & equity related instruments with small exposure to fixed income securities. Although, the objective of the Fund is to generate optimal returns, the objective may or may not be achieved. This detailed review of Nippon India Capital Builder Fund IV - Series B evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Nippon India Capital Builder Fund IV - Series B returned 0.19%, showing a positive delta of 3.84% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -2.59% against the NIFTY 500's -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 12.26% -7.26% 19.52% 1 Year -1.96% 8.25% -10.21% 3 Years 75.06% 36.84% 38.22% 5 Years 38.12% 113.64% -75.52%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 26.93% Software & Programming 12.03% Biotechnology & Drugs 7.93% Consumer Financial Services 7.49% Construction - Raw Materials 5.13% Beverages (Alcoholic) 4.73% Iron & Steel 3.87% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 3.65% Insurance (Life) 3.6% Oil & Gas Operations 3.47% Misc. Capital Goods 3.28% Restaurants 2.86% Chemical Manufacturing 2.37% Personal & Household Prods. 2.34% Electric Utilities 1.95% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 1.67% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.14% Motion Pictures 0.97%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at -0.32, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.68 and 0.18, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 15.70% for one year, 26.02% for three years, and 24.31% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) RBL Bank 3.15% 90000 1.62

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) TD Power Systems 125000.0 75000.0 0.89