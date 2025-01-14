Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Manish Gunwani,Dhrumil Shah,Kinjal Desai,Nikhil Rungta, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹3820.05 crore. Under the guidance of Manish Gunwani,Dhrumil Shah,Kinjal Desai,Nikhil Rungta, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate capital appreciation & provide long-term growth opportunities by investing in a portfolio constituted of equity securities & equity related securities and the secondary objective is to generate consistent returns by investing in debt and money market securities. The fund will have the flexibility to invest in a broad range of companies with an objective to maximize the returns, at the same time trying to minimize the risk by reasonable diversification. However there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized, as actual market movements may be at variance with anticipated trends. This detailed review of Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund returned -5.59%, showing a negative delta of -1.94% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.39% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY 500 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-7.05%
|-7.26%
|0.21%
|1 Year
|0.00%
|8.25%
|-8.25%
|3 Years
|0.00%
|36.84%
|-36.84%
|5 Years
|0.00%
|113.64%
|-113.64%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|6.13%
|ICICI Bank
|4.95%
|Larsen & Toubro
|3.63%
|Infosys
|3.42%
|Reliance Industries
|2.58%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|17.38%
|Software & Programming
|7.86%
|Consumer Financial Services
|6.08%
|Construction Services
|3.73%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|3.71%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|3.53%
|Electric Utilities
|2.9%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|2.74%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|2.57%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|2.56%
|Retail (Apparel)
|2.44%
|Investment Services
|2.41%
|Beverages (Nonalcoholic)
|2.23%
|Recreational Products
|1.85%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|1.84%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|1.82%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.72%
|Restaurants
|1.57%
|Real Estate Operations
|1.45%
|Insurance (Life)
|1.41%
|Coal
|1.27%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|1.18%
|Appliance & Tool
|1.17%
|Tobacco
|1.09%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|1.08%
|Communications Services
|1.05%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|1.02%
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.0%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|1.0%
|Hotels & Motels
|0.99%
|Airline
|0.91%
|Iron & Steel
|0.73%
|Metal Mining
|0.69%
|Tires
|0.66%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|0.64%
|Business Services
|0.62%
|Retail (Grocery)
|0.5%
|Railroads
|0.44%
|Retail (Drugs)
|0.41%
|Motion Pictures
|0.38%
|Misc. Transportation
|0.28%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|0.2%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|0.72%
|68261
|61.67
|Avenue Supermarts
|0.50%
|114163
|42.35
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|0.49%
|350000
|42.09
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1141000.0
|791000.0
|78.78
|Interglobe Aviation
|256916.0
|176916.0
|77.47
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|1750000.0
|1550000.0
|48.64
|Stanley Lifestyles
|759280.0
|711174.0
|30.82
|R R Kabel
|209031.0
|184779.0
|26.60
|Ola Electric Mobility
|3042975.0
|2142975.0
|18.74
|Brigade Enterprises
|77580.0
|70906.0
|8.80
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|551906.0
|326906.0
|4.45
