Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Meenakshi Dawar,Dhrumil Shah,Kinjal Desai,Nikhil Rungta, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹8538.68 crore. Under the guidance of Meenakshi Dawar,Dhrumil Shah,Kinjal Desai,Nikhil Rungta, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate capital appreciation & provide longterm growth opportunities by investing in a portfolio constituted of equity securities & equity related securities and the secondary objective is to generate consistent returns by investing in debt and money market securities. The fund will have the flexibility to invest in a broad range of companies with an objective to maximize the returns, at the same time trying to minimize the risk by reasonable diversification. However there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized, as actual market movements may be at variance with anticipated trends. This detailed review of Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Performance Analysis:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the past week, Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund returned -4.53%, showing a negative delta of -0.88% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.45% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.