Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Manish Gunwani,Dhrumil Shah,Kinjal Desai,Nikhil Rungta, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 3820.05 crore. Under the guidance of Manish Gunwani,Dhrumil Shah,Kinjal Desai,Nikhil Rungta, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate capital appreciation & provide long-term growth opportunities by investing in a portfolio constituted of equity securities & equity related securities and the secondary objective is to generate consistent returns by investing in debt and money market securities. The fund will have the flexibility to invest in a broad range of companies with an objective to maximize the returns, at the same time trying to minimize the risk by reasonable diversification. However there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized, as actual market movements may be at variance with anticipated trends. This detailed review of Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund returned -5.59%, showing a negative delta of -4.08% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.39% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -7.05% -6.43% -0.62%
1 Year 0.00% 9.51% -9.51%
3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58%
5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank6.00%
ICICI Bank4.84%
Larsen & Toubro3.48%
Infosys3.42%
Reliance Industries2.40%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks15.72%
Software & Programming7.81%
Consumer Financial Services6.35%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.91%
Construction Services3.7%
Oil & Gas Operations3.41%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.85%
Electric Utilities2.74%
Personal & Household Prods.2.53%
Auto & Truck Parts2.41%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)2.27%
Investment Services2.1%
Retail (Apparel)1.94%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.83%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.77%
Construction - Raw Materials1.74%
Restaurants1.68%
Recreational Products1.68%
Real Estate Operations1.47%
Insurance (Life)1.35%
Metal Mining1.3%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.24%
Coal1.16%
Appliance & Tool1.16%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.15%
Tobacco1.09%
Hotels & Motels1.08%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures1.02%
Communications Services1.01%
Airline0.93%
Aerospace & Defense0.92%
Misc. Capital Goods0.91%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.9%
Iron & Steel0.74%
Tires0.67%
Business Services0.63%
Chemical Manufacturing0.6%
Railroads0.59%
Retail (Grocery)0.47%
Retail (Drugs)0.43%
Motion Pictures0.32%
Misc. Transportation0.29%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Vishal Mega Mart1.43%11566170123.10
Vedanta0.67%129999957.78
Kalpataru Projects International0.22%14571118.91
Ntpc Green Energy0.16%106025413.49

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Bajaj Finance305453.0236438.0161.33
Mankind Pharma740980.0528395.0152.20
Godrej Consumer Products956109.0806109.087.23
Bharat Forge720586.0611200.079.43
Supreme Industries292851.0164851.077.49
Container Corporation Of India850000.0650000.051.22
Dr Reddys Laboratories350654.0350327.048.65
Awfis Space Solutions514926.0374853.027.18

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Kfin Technologies662071.0578582.088.95
Angel Broking344116.0266591.078.16
Hero Motocorp90000.074058.030.82
Stanley Lifestyles711174.0711000.029.30
Kotak Mahindra Bank550000.0100000.017.87

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

