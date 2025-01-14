Nippon India Growth Fund - Direct Plan - Growth performance review analysis for January: Nippon India Growth Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Rupesh Patel,Kinjal Desai, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Nippon India Growth Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹35277.81 crore. Under the guidance of Rupesh Patel,Kinjal Desai, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long-term growth of capital by investment in equity and equity related securities through a research based investment approach. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized, as actual market movements may be at variance with anticipated trends. This detailed review of Nippon India Growth Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Nippon India Growth Fund returned -6.03%, showing a negative delta of -0.40% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.62% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -9.24%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -1.65% -7.33% 5.68% 1 Year 21.03% 12.57% 8.46% 3 Years 89.18% 65.14% 24.04% 5 Years 248.44% 205.26% 43.18%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Consumer Financial Services 7.44% Biotechnology & Drugs 6.97% Regional Banks 5.67% Auto & Truck Parts 5.36% Software & Programming 4.43% Investment Services 4.37% Healthcare Facilities 4.17% Electric Utilities 3.85% Computer Services 3.57% Misc. Capital Goods 3.16% Misc. Fabricated Products 3.1% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 2.61% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 2.26% Chemical Manufacturing 2.15% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.99% Audio & Video Equipment 1.97% Construction Services 1.82% Real Estate Operations 1.78% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.67% Aerospace & Defense 1.6% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.59% Misc. Financial Services 1.54% Tires 1.53% Recreational Products 1.43% Hotels & Motels 1.38% Retail (Apparel) 1.38% Construction - Raw Materials 1.32% Iron & Steel 1.32% Apparel/Accessories 1.24% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.21% Restaurants 1.17% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.08% Natural Gas Utilities 1.04% Railroads 1.0% Airline 0.89% Footwear 0.73% Appliance & Tool 0.71% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.71% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 0.69% Insurance (Life) 0.61% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 0.55% Metal Mining 0.5% Broadcasting & Cable TV 0.31% Communications Services 0.3%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.48, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.32 and 1.13, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.70% for one year, 14.39% for three years, and 20.91% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Ge Vernova T&d India 0.76% 1500000 263.43

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Bajaj Housing Finance 1841654.0 919772.0 12.50