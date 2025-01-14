Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Nippon India Growth Fund performance review analysis for January

Nippon India Growth Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Nippon India Growth Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Nippon India Growth Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Nippon India Growth Fund performance review analysis for January

Nippon India Growth Fund - Direct Plan - Growth performance review analysis for January: Nippon India Growth Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Rupesh Patel,Kinjal Desai, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Nippon India Growth Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 35277.81 crore. Under the guidance of Rupesh Patel,Kinjal Desai, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long-term growth of capital by investment in equity and equity related securities through a research based investment approach. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be realized, as actual market movements may be at variance with anticipated trends. This detailed review of Nippon India Growth Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Nippon India Growth Fund returned -6.03%, showing a negative delta of -0.40% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.62% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -9.24%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -1.65% -7.33% 5.68%
1 Year 21.03% 12.57% 8.46%
3 Years 89.18% 65.14% 24.04%
5 Years 248.44% 205.26% 43.18%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Power Finance Corp2.86%
Persistent Systems2.86%
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings2.60%
BSE2.56%
Fortis Healthcare2.53%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Consumer Financial Services7.44%
Biotechnology & Drugs6.97%
Regional Banks5.67%
Auto & Truck Parts5.36%
Software & Programming4.43%
Investment Services4.37%
Healthcare Facilities4.17%
Electric Utilities3.85%
Computer Services3.57%
Misc. Capital Goods3.16%
Misc. Fabricated Products3.1%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber2.61%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)2.26%
Chemical Manufacturing2.15%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.99%
Audio & Video Equipment1.97%
Construction Services1.82%
Real Estate Operations1.78%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.67%
Aerospace & Defense1.6%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.59%
Misc. Financial Services1.54%
Tires1.53%
Recreational Products1.43%
Hotels & Motels1.38%
Retail (Apparel)1.38%
Construction - Raw Materials1.32%
Iron & Steel1.32%
Apparel/Accessories1.24%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.21%
Restaurants1.17%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.08%
Natural Gas Utilities1.04%
Railroads1.0%
Airline0.89%
Footwear0.73%
Appliance & Tool0.71%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.71%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber0.69%
Insurance (Life)0.61%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)0.55%
Metal Mining0.5%
Broadcasting & Cable TV0.31%
Communications Services0.3%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.48, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.32 and 1.13, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.70% for one year, 14.39% for three years, and 20.91% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Ge Vernova T&d India0.76%1500000263.43

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Varun Beverages1.568033E71.2590165E7782.11
Indus Towers1.86E71.8E7628.83
Lupin2700000.02500000.0512.69
Gujarat Gas Company5289566.05144783.0246.83
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India390181.0330181.0159.33

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Bajaj Housing Finance1841654.0919772.012.50

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

