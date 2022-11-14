Nippon India Small Cap Fund-owned multibagger stock, also backed by Mukul Agarwal, hits record high2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 10:57 AM IST
- Mukul Agarwal holds 1.91% stake in this Nippon India Small Cap Fund-owned multibagger stock
Mukul Agarwal-backed and Nippon India Small Cap Fund-owned stock, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd has climbed to life-time high in early morning deals on Monday. Ion Exchange share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit its intraday high of ₹2,470, which is now its new high on NSE. On BSE too, this Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock hit record high of ₹2466.70 in early morning session after spurt in volume.