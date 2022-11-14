Mukul Agarwal-backed and Nippon India Small Cap Fund-owned stock, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd has climbed to life-time high in early morning deals on Monday. Ion Exchange share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit its intraday high of ₹2,470, which is now its new high on NSE. On BSE too, this Mukul Agarwal portfolio stock hit record high of ₹2466.70 in early morning session after spurt in volume.

This Nippon India Small Cap Fund-owned stock has been hitting record high for the last three sessions. It hit life-time high on Friday and Thursday sessions as well. However, the stock has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders. It is one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. It has delivered over 425 per cent return to its shareholders in last five years.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Ion Exchange (India) Ltd for July to September 2022 quarter, Nippon India Small Cap Fund holds 7,05,821 shares or 4.81 per cent stake in this comprehensive service provider company. However, in April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of the company, this 4-star rated mutual fund was holding 6,19,462 shares or 4.22 per cent stake in the Mahavir Agarwal-backed company. So, during July to September 2022 quarter, Nippon India Small Cap Fund has raised her stake in the company.

Mukul Agarwal shareholding

In September ended quarter, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal was holding 2,80,044 shares or 1.91 per cent stake in the company whereas in Q1FY23 shareholding pattern of the company, Mukul Agarwal used to hold same 2,80,044 shares or 1.91 per cent stake in the company. This means, Mukul Agarwal's shareholding remained steady in Ion Exchange (India) Ltd during Q2FY23.

Ion Exchange share price history

The stock has been hitting life-time high for last three sessions. In last one month, Ion Exchange share price has ascended to the tune of near 25 per cent whereas in last six months, it has delivered more than 40 per cent to its shareholders. However, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this service sector stock has surged more than 30 per cent whereas in last five years, it has surged from around ₹470 to ₹2462 apiece levels, delivering 4425 per cent return to its shareholders. So, it is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years.