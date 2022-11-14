Ion Exchange share price history

The stock has been hitting life-time high for last three sessions. In last one month, Ion Exchange share price has ascended to the tune of near 25 per cent whereas in last six months, it has delivered more than 40 per cent to its shareholders. However, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this service sector stock has surged more than 30 per cent whereas in last five years, it has surged from around ₹470 to ₹2462 apiece levels, delivering 4425 per cent return to its shareholders. So, it is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last few years.