Nippon India Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Plan performance review analysis for January: Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Plan, managed by the seasoned fund managers Samir Rachh,Kinjal Desai, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Nippon India Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹61646.36 crore. Under the guidance of Samir Rachh,Kinjal Desai, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of small cap companies and the secondary objective is to generate consistent returns by investing in debt and money market securities. This detailed review of Nippon India Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Nippon India Small Cap Fund returned -2.29%, showing a positive delta of 3.64% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.98% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100's -8.57%.

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -2.02% -4.71% 2.69% 1 Year 24.27% 16.37% 7.90% 3 Years 97.02% 53.82% 43.20% 5 Years 359.49% 195.63% 163.86%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Misc. Capital Goods 8.25% Electronic Instr. & Controls 6.13% Regional Banks 5.59% Chemical Manufacturing 5.43% Investment Services 4.06% Software & Programming 3.99% Misc. Fabricated Products 3.26% Food Processing 3.06% Construction Services 2.81% Biotechnology & Drugs 2.79% Auto & Truck Parts 2.72% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 2.44% Healthcare Facilities 2.39% Personal & Household Prods. 2.21% Consumer Financial Services 2.17% Electric Utilities 1.66% Major Drugs 1.58% Communications Equipment 1.55% Computer Services 1.49% Recreational Products 1.46% Aerospace & Defense 1.4% Appliance & Tool 1.35% Audio & Video Equipment 1.31% Oil & Gas Operations 1.19% Apparel/Accessories 1.17% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.14% Construction - Raw Materials 1.09% Paper & Paper Products 1.08% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.89% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 0.87% Metal Mining 0.84% Business Services 0.79% Hotels & Motels 0.74% Misc. Financial Services 0.71% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.55% Coal 0.51% Restaurants 0.49% Motion Pictures 0.49% Insurance (Life) 0.42% Schools 0.4% Retail (Apparel) 0.39% Communications Services 0.37% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.25% Air Courier 0.2% Water Transportation 0.19%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.78, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.46 and 1.28, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.89% for one year, 14.96% for three years, and 22.82% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Reliance Industries 0.93% 4459371 576.24 Acme Solar Holdings 0.21% 4735861 129.91

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Lmw 79460.0 76460.0 124.34