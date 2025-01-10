Hello User
Livemint

Nippon India Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Nippon India Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Plan performance review analysis for January: Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Plan, managed by the seasoned fund managers Samir Rachh,Kinjal Desai, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Nippon India Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 61646.36 crore. Under the guidance of Samir Rachh,Kinjal Desai, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of small cap companies and the secondary objective is to generate consistent returns by investing in debt and money market securities. This detailed review of Nippon India Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Nippon India Small Cap Fund returned -2.29%, showing a positive delta of 3.64% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.98% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -8.57%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -2.02% -4.71% 2.69%
1 Year 24.27% 16.37% 7.90%
3 Years 97.02% 53.82% 43.20%
5 Years 359.49% 195.63% 163.86%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank1.94%
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India1.86%
Kirloskar Brothers1.65%
Apar Industries1.47%
Tube Investments Of India1.46%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Misc. Capital Goods8.25%
Electronic Instr. & Controls6.13%
Regional Banks5.59%
Chemical Manufacturing5.43%
Investment Services4.06%
Software & Programming3.99%
Misc. Fabricated Products3.26%
Food Processing3.06%
Construction Services2.81%
Biotechnology & Drugs2.79%
Auto & Truck Parts2.72%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures2.44%
Healthcare Facilities2.39%
Personal & Household Prods.2.21%
Consumer Financial Services2.17%
Electric Utilities1.66%
Major Drugs1.58%
Communications Equipment1.55%
Computer Services1.49%
Recreational Products1.46%
Aerospace & Defense1.4%
Appliance & Tool1.35%
Audio & Video Equipment1.31%
Oil & Gas Operations1.19%
Apparel/Accessories1.17%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.14%
Construction - Raw Materials1.09%
Paper & Paper Products1.08%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.89%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber0.87%
Metal Mining0.84%
Business Services0.79%
Hotels & Motels0.74%
Misc. Financial Services0.71%
Textiles - Non Apparel0.55%
Coal0.51%
Restaurants0.49%
Motion Pictures0.49%
Insurance (Life)0.42%
Schools0.4%
Retail (Apparel)0.39%
Communications Services0.37%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.25%
Air Courier0.2%
Water Transportation0.19%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.78, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.46 and 1.28, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.89% for one year, 14.96% for three years, and 22.82% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Reliance Industries0.93%4459371576.24
Acme Solar Holdings0.21%4735861129.91

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Zydus Wellness3046079.02845731.0576.25
Eclerx Services1645528.01641332.0572.39
Cyient2876441.02750983.0509.89
Avalon Technologies3784624.03783583.0365.08
Finolex Cables2922790.02918506.0335.59
Hindustan Unilever1220018.01110009.0277.08
Aarti Industries4567424.03619386.0162.26

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Lmw79460.076460.0124.34

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

