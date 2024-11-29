Nisus Finance Services IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 4, and close on Friday, December 6. Nisus Finance Services IPO price has been fixed in the range of ₹170 to ₹180 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 800 equity shares and in multiples of 800 equity shares thereafter.

Founded in 2013, Nisus Finance Services Co Limited offers a range of financial services, including Transaction Advisory Services, Fund and Asset Management, Private Equity, Venture Debt, and Capital Solutions for corporate clients. The company operates in two main segments: Transaction Advisory Services and Fund and Asset Management. Its primary source of revenue comes from fund management fees earned by the fund manager or advisor entities for managing Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) pools.

Nisus Finance Services Co, according to its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), is currently promoted by Amit Anil Goenka and Mridula Amit Goenka. Together, they bring over 15 years of combined experience in real estate financing and capital markets, positioning the company well within the industry. Their expertise is likely to play a significant role in guiding the firm's strategic direction and fostering growth in its operations.

"As we prepare for our IPO, this milestone marks a significant achievement for Nisus Finance, highlighting our progress and advancements in Transaction Advisory Services and Fund and Asset Management since our inception.

The upcoming IPO represents an exciting new chapter for our company. We believe going public will drive the company's growth by enhancing operational capabilities, expanding market reach and strengthening our financial foundation. This step strengthens our commitment to delivering value and sets the stage for our long-term growth,” said Amit Anil Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director.

The company operates in a unique niche without any listed industry peers in India or internationally. This absence makes it challenging to benchmark and evaluate our financial performance against other businesses in the same sector.

Between the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2024, and the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023, Nisus Finance Services Co. had a 266.16% increase in revenue and a 663.29% increase in profit after tax (PAT).

Nisus Finance Services IPO details Nisus Finance Services IPO, which is worth ₹114.24 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 5,645,600 shares, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 700,800 equity shares by the promoters selling shareholders.

The funds raised from this issue will be directed towards several strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening our operational framework. This includes enhancing our fund setup, securing additional licenses, and upgrading our facility and fund management infrastructure in important financial hubs such as IFSC-Gift City, DIFC-Dubai, and FSC-Mauritius.

Additionally, the firm will allocate resources to cover fundraising costs and placement fees for both domestic and international markets. A portion of the proceeds will also be invested in our Associate Company, Nisus Fincorp Private Ltd, to enhance its capital base. Finally, the remainder of the funds will be used for general corporate purposes to support our growth and operational needs.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the Nisus Finance Services IPO. The registrar for the issue is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, and Spread X Securities is acting as the market maker for the IPO.

Nisus Finance Services IPO GMP today Nisus Finance Services IPO GMP today is +50. This indicates Nisus Finance Services share price was trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Nisus Finance Services share price is indicated at ₹230 apiece, which is 27.78% higher than the IPO price of ₹180.

Based on the last 20 sessions of grey market activity, today's IPO GMP is trending upward, suggesting a strong listing ahead. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0, while the highest is ₹50, according to experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.