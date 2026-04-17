NMDC share price: PSU stock hits 52-week high on strong Q4 results 2026 hopes. Should you buy?

NMDC share price: On the back of strong Q4 results 2026 buzz, NMDC shares have been on an uptrend over the last few weeks. The PSU stock today opened with an upside gap and touched a new 52-week high of ₹88.07 apiece on the NSE during the early morning session.
Extending the rally for the third straight session, NMDC share price today opened with an upside gap and touched a new 52-week high on the NSE within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, recording over 15% rise this month.
Expecting strong growth in Q4 net profit in FY26, Motilal Oswal research report says the company's revenue may grow 27.10% YoY in Q4FY26, while EBITDA may shoot up 28.90% YoY and 23.30% sequentially. The brokerage believes that NMDC's PAT during Q4FY26 may grow 42.90% YoY and 20.20% QoQ.
Nuvama report predicts, saying, “EBITDA shall increase by 15% YoY to INR23.5bn driven by higher sales volume (up 21% YoY to 15.3mt). We factor in lower realisation/t by ~6.5% YoY to INR4,685/t, driving an EBITDA/t of INR1,536, down 5% YoY.”
NMDC is one of the three Nuvama's stock picks on the Q4 results 2026 expectations. Rest two stocks are Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc.
Antique has also predicted strong growth in the company's sales, EBITDA, and net profit. The Antique report says that the company's sales are expected to grow 28.50% YoY and 19.30% QoQ. The company's EBITDA is expected to grow 32.70% YoY and 31.90% sequentially. The company's net profit is expected to grow 35.50% YoY and 16.70% QoQ.
Giving stocks to buy tag to NMDC shares, ICICI Securities said, 'We maintain our positive stance on metals, but continue to prefer integrated ferrous players. From a quarterly perspective, Tata, SAIL and NMDC are likely to outperform."
The ICICI Securities has predicted NMDC's profit to grow 41.70% QoQ and 94% YoY.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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