NMDC share price: PSU stock hits 52-week high on strong Q4 results 2026 hopes. Should you buy?

NMDC share price: On the back of strong Q4 results 2026 buzz, NMDC shares have been on an uptrend over the last few weeks. The PSU stock today opened with an upside gap and touched a new 52-week high of ₹88.07 apiece on the NSE during the early morning session.
Extending the rally for the third straight session, NMDC share price today opened with an upside gap and touched a new 52-week high on the NSE within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, recording over 15% rise this month.
Expecting strong growth in Q4 net profit in FY26, Motilal Oswal research report says the company's revenue may grow 27.10% YoY in Q4FY26, while EBITDA may shoot up 28.90% YoY and 23.30% sequentially. The brokerage believes that NMDC's PAT during Q4FY26 may grow 42.90% YoY and 20.20% QoQ.
Nuvama report predicts, saying, “EBITDA shall increase by 15% YoY to INR23.5bn driven by higher sales volume (up 21% YoY to 15.3mt). We factor in lower realisation/t by ~6.5% YoY to INR4,685/t, driving an EBITDA/t of INR1,536, down 5% YoY.”
NMDC is one of the three Nuvama's stock picks on the Q4 results 2026 expectations. Rest two stocks are Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc.
Antique has also predicted strong growth in the company's sales, EBITDA, and net profit. The Antique report says that the company's sales are expected to grow 28.50% YoY and 19.30% QoQ. The company's EBITDA is expected to grow 32.70% YoY and 31.90% sequentially. The company's net profit is expected to grow 35.50% YoY and 16.70% QoQ.
Giving stocks to buy tag to NMDC shares, ICICI Securities said, 'We maintain our positive stance on metals, but continue to prefer integrated ferrous players. From a quarterly perspective, Tata, SAIL and NMDC are likely to outperform."
The ICICI Securities has predicted NMDC's profit to grow 41.70% QoQ and 94% YoY.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.