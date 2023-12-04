NMDC share price scales 52 week high on strong volume growth, price hikes improving earning growth prospects
Stock market Today- NMDC benefitting from strong steel demand is also seeing production grow well. Rising volumes and price hikes in line with the rise in global iron-ore prices is improving its earnings prospects.
The share price of NMDC Ltd scaled 52-week highs of ₹186 on Monday having gained almost 3% in the last 2 trading sessions. The gains are being led by record production and sales growth being reported by NMDC
