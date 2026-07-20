No proposal under consideration to scrap LTCG tax on equities, government clarifies

The government on Monday said there is no proposal at present to abolish the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity transactions for retail and domestic investors, ending speculation over a possible rollback that some market participants had sought over the last few months.
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary made the clarification in a written reply in the Lok Sabha after being asked the time by which the government would scrap LTCG tax for retail and domestic investors to revive market sentiment, protect domestic investors and ensure a level playing field between foreign and Indian investors.
“At present, there is no such proposal under consideration,” he said.
The minister also noted that the tax policies, including capital gains tax rates, are reviewed periodically as part of the annual budgetary process and legislative revisions after taking macro-economic parameters into considerations.
Long-term capital gains tax is levied on the profit made from selling a capital asset such as real estate, stocks, or mutual funds.
Listed equity shares and equity mutual funds are only treated as long-term capital assets if held for more than 12 months.
LTCG from their sale are taxed at a flat rate of 12.5%. However, the tax applies only to gains exceeding ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year.
The government's LTCG tax collections on equity transactions surged nearly 79% year-on-year, increasing from ₹72,249 crore in AY 2024-25 (FY 2023-24) to ₹1,29,158 crore in AY 2025-26 (FY 2024-25).
Across the two assessment years, the government collected ₹2.01 lakh crore in LTCG tax from equity transactions.