Markets
‘Normal monsoon, likely rate cut to support market’
Ram Sahgal 6 min read 09 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryOutflows from mutual funds despite the high valuations unless a black swan event upends the apple cart, says Amisha Vora of Prabhudas Lilladher.
Indian markets will remain range-bound but with a positive bias, supported by a normal monsoon outlook and expectations of an interest rate cut in the second half, according to Amisha Vora of PL Capital-Prabhudas Lilladher.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less