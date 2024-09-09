‘Normal monsoon, likely rate cut to support market’

The earnings season has been modest. Markets, save large caps, seem to have priced in all the good news. What's your short- to medium-term expectations of market direction given the valuations?

The earnings season has indeed been mixed, with sectors such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, consumer durables, capital goods, and automobiles showing more than 20% Ebitda growth. However, pressure in oil & gas and cement has kept overall Ebitda growth subdued in low single digits. For the last six months, we have seen that mid- and small-caps have been doing better than large-caps. In fact, some mid-caps are even trading at a premium to large-caps. Given this backdrop, we expect large-caps to outperform mid-caps over the medium term due to the valuation differential in their favour. In the short to medium term, I believe the markets are likely to remain range-bound with a positive bias. This outlook is supported by factors such as normal monsoons and the expectation of an interest rate cut in the latter half of the year.