Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment date: The Northern Arc Capital IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, September 20). Investors who applied for the Northern Arc Capital IPO can check the Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The non-banking financial institution company opened for subscription on Monday, September 16 and ended on Thursday, September 19. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw robust response from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (240.79 times), non-institutional investors (NIIs) (142.41 times), followed by retail investors (31.08 times), and employees (7.33 times). Northern Arc Capital IPO subscription status was 110.91 times on the fourth day.

Investors can determine their share allocation and proportion by identifying the allocation basis. It's important to consider the number of shares offered when checking the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not allocated any shares. Allotted shares will be credited to an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Monday, September 23. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day.

Northern Arc Capital IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24.

If you have applied for the Northern Arc Capital IPO, you can do a Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

How to check Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment status on the registrar's website? Step 1: There are five links that will let you examine the status when you click the below stated link. -

Here's Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: After choosing one of the five available URLs, pick Northern Arc Capital IPO from the "Select IPO" drop-down menu.

Step 3: Please provide your application number, Demat account, or PAN to view the status.

Step 4: - Please input the application number and then enter the captcha code if you select this method. Click on "Submit."

- Please input the captcha code and provide your account details if you wish to open a Demat Account. Then, click "Submit."

- Please enter the captcha code and your PAN number in order to access the third option, PAN. Then, click on "Submit."

How to check Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4 Put in your application number or PAN.

How to check Northern Arc Capital IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 One has to register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3 Put in your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4 On the next page that opens, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Northern Arc Capital IPO GMP today Northern Arc Capital IPO GMP today is +128. This indicates Northern Arc Capital share price were trading at a premium of ₹128 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Northern Arc Capital shares was ₹391 apiece, which is 48.67% higher than the IPO price of ₹263.

Grey market activity over the previous 11 sessions indicates that the IPO GMP is moving upward and that a robust listing is anticipated. Experts from investorgain.com state that the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹202.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Northern Arc Capital IPO details