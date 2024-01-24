Nova Agritech IPO: Issue continues to see robust demand on day 2, booked over 18 times so far; GMP steady
Nova Agritech IPO subscription status on the second day shows impressive response from investors. Nova Agritech IPO was fully booked within the first hour of opening, with subscription status at 9.75 times on day 1.
Nova Agritech IPO subscription status: On the second day of subscription, investors' response to the Nova Agritech IPO continued to be impressive. At 12:54 IST, Nova Agritech IPO subscription status was 18.91 times, as per data available on BSE.
