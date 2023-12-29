NPCI launches ASBA-like facility for secondary market
During the pilot, investors can block funds in their bank accounts, which will only be debited by the clearing corporations upon trade confirmation during settlement
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch of an ASBA-like facility in the secondary market.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message